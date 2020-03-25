Stifel Financial Corp Buys 58,494 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,494 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of International Game Technology worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after buying an additional 1,420,212 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 4,856.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,293,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,823,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125,678 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $876,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 456.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 365,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 300,153 shares during the period. 41.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IGT. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on International Game Technology from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE:IGT traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,779,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.33. International Game Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.30%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

