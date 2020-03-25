Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,184 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCY. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,231,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,421,000 after buying an additional 20,778 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,135,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,020,000 after acquiring an additional 43,299 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 919,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,186,000 after acquiring an additional 91,525 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 909,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,913,000 after acquiring an additional 77,599 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 778,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,015,000 after acquiring an additional 282,454 shares during the period.

PCY stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.02. 4,182,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,572. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $30.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average of $28.96.

