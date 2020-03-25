Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Position in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,809 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Essent Group worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Essent Group news, Director Robert Glanville purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,544.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $388,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,356,570.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,800 shares of company stock worth $457,125 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ESNT traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,474,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,767. Essent Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $55.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 64.05%. The company had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESNT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. MKM Partners raised Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Essent Group from $57.50 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Essent Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

