Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.33 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,884 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter worth $868,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,279,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter worth $910,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1,002.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 97,532 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XOP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.57. The company had a trading volume of 66,189,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,606,664. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $33.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.16.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

