Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.37 Million Holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,505 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 2.74% of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIZ. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 174,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after buying an additional 10,821 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period.

CIZ stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.87. 17,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,437. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $33.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average of $31.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%.

