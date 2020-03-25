Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPYG stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,338,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,460. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $45.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.65.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.