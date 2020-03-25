Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amia Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $3,738,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 226,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,000 after buying an additional 20,464 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $4.00 on Wednesday, hitting $90.23. 1,260,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,367. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.85 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $292,441.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 28,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $3,028,998.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,641 shares of company stock worth $4,976,586. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

