Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Dril-Quip worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip during the third quarter worth about $113,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip in the third quarter worth about $415,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 13.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 8,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 550,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dril-Quip from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered Dril-Quip from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Dril-Quip from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.11.

Shares of DRQ traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,750. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 616.92 and a beta of 1.60. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $56.71.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.53 million. Dril-Quip had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.41%. Dril-Quip’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

