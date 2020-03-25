Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.49 Million Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 169,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,871 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.18% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,492,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,589,000 after buying an additional 8,048,970 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 489,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after buying an additional 58,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 245,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

In other news, SVP Charles Allen Worsham sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,663.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Virginia R. Summerell sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $73,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,310 shares in the company, valued at $430,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SKT shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.58.

SKT stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.17. 5,027,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,780,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $591.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.90. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.50.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $120.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.25 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.3575 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.94%. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.56%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.