Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYJ. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 230,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,687,000 after buying an additional 34,033 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,053,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock traded up $12.83 on Wednesday, hitting $120.58. The stock had a trading volume of 75,301 shares. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.69 and a 200 day moving average of $161.37.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

