Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.61 Million Stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,012 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,047 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zendesk news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $394,334.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,713 shares in the company, valued at $335,432.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $41,048.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,457 shares of company stock worth $11,372,406 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ZEN traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $64.58. 2,488,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,167,756. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.30. Zendesk Inc has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $94.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $229.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.61 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.87% and a negative net margin of 20.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zendesk Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Zendesk from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Zendesk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Zendesk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.48.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

