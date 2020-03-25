Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1,809.1% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

In other news, CAO Lori J. Bondar bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,425.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,362.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $667,183.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,257.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $137.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

Shares of AVY stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,125,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04. Avery Dennison Corp has a twelve month low of $76.96 and a twelve month high of $141.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.15%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Read More: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.