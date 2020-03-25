Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 433,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,986,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,256,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,742,000 after buying an additional 765,289 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $650,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 281,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,945,000 after buying an additional 19,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $349,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,944,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,975. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. CBRE Group Inc has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CBRE. Raymond James cut shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

