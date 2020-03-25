Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 100.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,610 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 1.00% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 1,978.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 36,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF alerts:

Shares of PSI stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.99. The company had a trading volume of 62,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,980. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.61 and a 200-day moving average of $63.08. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $73.87.

About Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.