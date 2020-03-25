Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 11,542 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,078 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,542 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 3,478.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,185,000 after purchasing an additional 275,512 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,662,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,196,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,513,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 765,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,097,000 after acquiring an additional 147,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTZ shares. ValuEngine raised shares of MasTec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

MTZ stock traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $29.60. 1,384,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,021. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.29.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

