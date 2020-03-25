Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 19,346 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 71.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,346 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.10% of National Beverage worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIZZ. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in National Beverage by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in National Beverage by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after purchasing an additional 100,889 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in National Beverage by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in National Beverage by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 617,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,401,000 after purchasing an additional 84,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in National Beverage by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 18,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. 34.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Beverage alerts:

NASDAQ:FIZZ traded down $2.41 on Wednesday, reaching $38.18. 452,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,120. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.22. National Beverage Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $59.20.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. National Beverage had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $223.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

FIZZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra upgraded National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Further Reading: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.