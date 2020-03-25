Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 20,504 Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,504 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Etsy worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Etsy by 384.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 311.8% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETSY stock traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,980,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,491. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average of $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.62. Etsy Inc has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $71.80.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 60,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,337,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 34,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,163,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,418 shares of company stock worth $11,683,665. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETSY. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Etsy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.99.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

