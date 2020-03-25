Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 32,363 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 108.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,363 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.21% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,642,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 59,081 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 534,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,641,000 after buying an additional 36,052 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,180,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $495,000.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.64. 86,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,681. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $41.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.