Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 4,143 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 438.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2,026.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. 21.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $25.00. 4,848,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,386,266. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.48.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

