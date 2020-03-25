Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MGU)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MGU) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 843.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 21,098 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 120,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 16,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter.

Get Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd alerts:

Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.18. 113,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,137. Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average is $23.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.85%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Brad Frishberg acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $44,850.00.

Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Profile

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.