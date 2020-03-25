Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,392 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in InterXion were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INXN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in InterXion by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterXion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,712,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterXion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,825,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of InterXion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of InterXion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

INXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded InterXion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Shares of InterXion stock remained flat at $$77.41 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.03, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.78. InterXion Holding NV has a 52 week low of $64.29 and a 52 week high of $102.66.

About InterXion

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

