Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MDYG traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.90. 871,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,471. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.81 and its 200-day moving average is $54.54. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $34.68 and a 52-week high of $59.55.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.