Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99,618 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

In related news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,084,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,003,415 shares in the company, valued at $20,911,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

MPW traded up $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,558,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854,050. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.35 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

