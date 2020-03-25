Stifel Financial Corp Sells 27,631 Shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,631 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 1.53% of IntriCon worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in IntriCon by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IntriCon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 16,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in IntriCon by 4,746.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 34,077 shares during the period. 73.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IntriCon alerts:

IIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of IntriCon from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of IntriCon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. IntriCon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

IIN traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,799. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.05. IntriCon Co. has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $28.31. The stock has a market cap of $97.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $27.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.12 million. On average, analysts forecast that IntriCon Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

IntriCon Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.