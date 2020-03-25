Stifel Financial Corp Sells 33,365 Shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,365 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of PNM Resources worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 113,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

PNM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

PNM stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,737. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. PNM Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $56.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.38.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $408.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

