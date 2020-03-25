Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 42.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MTEM. BidaskClub lowered Molecular Templates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays began coverage on Molecular Templates in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEM opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. Molecular Templates has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of $562.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.91.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 55.41% and a negative net margin of 311.73%. The business had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Molecular Templates will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTEM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 407.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 49.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

