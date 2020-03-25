Stifel Nicolaus Trims SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Target Price to $24.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its target price reduced by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 55.64% from the stock’s current price.

SEAS has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

NYSE:SEAS traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,710,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,416. The company has a market cap of $828.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.40. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $36.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average is $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 61.22%. The company had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $104,499.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,740.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $106,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

