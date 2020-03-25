Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 25th (AMH, APA, CVS, CXO, INCY, INTU, MA, MUR, NKE, SYBX)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, March 25th:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was downgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Apache (NYSE:APA) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from to .

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from to .

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from to .

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from to .

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from to .

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from to .

Nike (NYSE:NKE) was given a $102.00 target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from to .

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tencent Holdings Limited is an Internet service portal. Tencent provides value-added Internet, mobile and telecom services and online advertising. Tencent’s leading Internet platforms in China are QQ Instant Messenger, QQ.com, QQ Games, Qzone, 3g.QQ.com, SoSo, PaiPai and Tenpay. It has brought together China’s largest Internet community, to meet the various needs of Internet users including communication, information, entertainment, e-commerce and others. Tencent Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Telenor ASA is a leading telecommunications company in Norway, which is among the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world. It is a provider of mobile communications services worldwide. The Company has four segments: mobile communication, fixed line communication, TV-based activities (Broadcast), and others. The Telenor Group is dynamic and flexible in its business approach, always exploring new markets and new technologies to make long-term investments. This is part of the reason why Telenor has grown from a national telephone service company in Norway to one of the world’s largest mobile provider. The Telenor Group is now a driving force in the industry, engaging in pioneering research and technology development and other areas that are important to develop the core business of Telenor further. “

Euro Sun Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tsakos Energy Navigation is a leading provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. It was incorporated in 1993 as an exempted company under the laws of Bermuda under the name Maritime Investment Fund Limited. In 1996, Maritime Investment Fund Limited was renamed MIF Limited. Their common shares were listed in 1993 on the Oslo Stock Exchange and the Bermuda Stock Exchange although they delisted from the OSE in March 2005 due to limited trading. The Company’s shares are no longer actively traded on the Bermuda exchange. In July 2001, the Company’s name was changed to Tsakos Energy Navigation to enhance their brand recognition in the tanker industry, particularly among charterers. “

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price target cut by Raymond James from to .

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from to .

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.