Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 25th (CPT, DLMAF, EQNR, ESS, PUODY, RIO, STWD, SVM, THRM, TRNS)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, March 25th:

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was upgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was upgraded by analysts at Fearnley Fonds from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) was upgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:PUODY) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is a newly formed company that is focused primarily on originating, investing in, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will be externally managed and advised by SPT Management, LLC, an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group and intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes. “

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Silvercorp Metals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in the Peoples Republic of China. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc properties. The company primarily operates and develops four Silver-Lead-Zinc mines at the Ying Mining Camp, Henan Province; and the Na-Bao Polymetalic Project in Qinghai Province, China. The company is growing its resource base through continuous exploration of existing projects as well as acquiring new development and exploration projects in multiple jurisdictions. Silvercorp is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE under the symbol T.SVM and SVM respectively. “

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $33.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gentherm Inc. is a developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. The Company offers heated seating, climate seating, electronics, and cables for the automotive markets. It is also building thermoelectric generators to capture the heat and convert it into electricity for various applications in automotive, industrial, and materials sectors. Gentherm Inc., formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated, is based in Northville, Michigan. “

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

UDR (NYSE:UDR) was upgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a sell rating to a hold rating.

