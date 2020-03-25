Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Spirit AeroSystems Call Options (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 5,603 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 140% compared to the average daily volume of 2,334 call options.

NYSE SPR traded up $5.71 on Wednesday, hitting $31.29. 161,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,711,692. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 65.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.46. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $94.47.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.78). Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 37.69%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

