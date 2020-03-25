Storj Achieves Market Cap of $11.82 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Storj has a total market cap of $11.82 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storj token can now be purchased for about $0.0871 or 0.00001325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Livecoin, Huobi and OKEx. During the last seven days, Storj has traded up 30.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015307 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.82 or 0.02584702 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00185573 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00041200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00033767 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Storj Profile

Storj launched on July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official website is storj.io. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDAX, Ethfinex, Liquid, IDEX, Livecoin, Poloniex, Huobi, Tidex, Bittrex, Radar Relay, Liqui, Gate.io, Upbit, Binance, ABCC and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

