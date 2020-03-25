Storm Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $809,128.00 (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Storm has traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. Storm has a market capitalization of $8.30 million and approximately $809,128.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storm token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Binance, IDEX and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Storm alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.37 or 0.02590276 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00185364 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00041159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00033888 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Storm Profile

Storm was first traded on July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,615,901,012 tokens. The official website for Storm is stormtoken.com. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, Radar Relay, Coinrail, Bittrex, Binance, Bitbns, HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network, Upbit, YoBit, Coinnest, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Storm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.