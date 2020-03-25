STPT Trading Up 40.9% Over Last Week (STPT)

STPT (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One STPT token can now be bought for $0.0204 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. During the last week, STPT has traded up 40.9% against the U.S. dollar. STPT has a total market capitalization of $14.03 million and $1.43 million worth of STPT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.49 or 0.02612268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00184715 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00042083 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00033900 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About STPT

STPT’s total supply is 1,943,020,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 687,660,639 tokens. STPT’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks. STPT’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol. STPT’s official website is stp.network.

STPT Token Trading

STPT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STPT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STPT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

