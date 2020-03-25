STRAKS (STAK) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.00

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 25th. During the last seven days, STRAKS has traded up 28.2% against the US dollar. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. STRAKS has a total market capitalization of $17,409.82 and $1.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,608.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.91 or 0.02056777 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $218.65 or 0.03308749 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00590910 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015289 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00695525 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00076585 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00024955 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00479291 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015115 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STRAKS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, HitBTC, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

