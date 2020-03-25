Strategic Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Strategic Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 82,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,637,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.4% of Strategic Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,185,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,796,000 after buying an additional 849,501 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,785,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,184,000 after acquiring an additional 723,408 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,991,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,133,000 after acquiring an additional 608,474 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,416,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,410,000 after acquiring an additional 494,855 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,598,000 after acquiring an additional 449,608 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $3.34 on Wednesday, hitting $65.37. 15,207,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,952,673. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.21 and its 200 day moving average is $91.50. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.