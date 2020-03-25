Strategic Investment Management LLC Buys 149,700 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Strategic Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,970,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,700 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 32.8% of Strategic Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Strategic Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $176,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,383,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,915,000 after buying an additional 1,210,581 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,776,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,119,000 after acquiring an additional 542,731 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,373,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,248,000 after acquiring an additional 367,593 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,540,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 634,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,919,000 after acquiring an additional 347,475 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VLUE traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.05. 860,961 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.22. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.6936 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%.

