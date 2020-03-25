Strategic Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 128,700 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Strategic Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 128,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,423,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Strategic Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Strategic Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2,510.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,376,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,369 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,052,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,351,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2,163.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 397,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,192,000 after acquiring an additional 379,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 417.6% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 452,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,537,000 after acquiring an additional 365,472 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.82. 5,777,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,269,988. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.13. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $83.23.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

