Strategic Investment Management LLC Invests $12.02 Million in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Strategic Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 272,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,022,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.2% of Strategic Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,187 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,513,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,667,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,602 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,744,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,857,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,503 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.47. The stock had a trading volume of 48,334,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,436,887. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.78. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.67.

