Strategic Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Strategic Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,570 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.3% of Strategic Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Strategic Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $2.10 on Wednesday, hitting $151.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,408,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,821,035. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $119.54 and a 52-week high of $159.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.65.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

