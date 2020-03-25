Strategic Investment Management LLC Sells 48,250 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Strategic Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,250 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF makes up about 0.8% of Strategic Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Strategic Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,719 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 22,952.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,385,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,166 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,272,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,500 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,961,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,920,000.

Shares of GDX stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,562,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,145,680. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.52. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $31.84.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

