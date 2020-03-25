Strategic Investment Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Strategic Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 271,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,518,000. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF makes up 2.3% of Strategic Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Strategic Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.09% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 45,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNR traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.46. 579,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,971. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.68. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $48.03.

