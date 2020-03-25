Streamr DATAcoin Price Tops $0.0395 on Top Exchanges (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 25th. Streamr DATAcoin has a market cap of $26.73 million and approximately $6.56 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr DATAcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0395 or 0.00000593 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Binance, DragonEX and HitBTC. Over the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 534.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Streamr DATAcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.95 or 0.02612333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00184929 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00042036 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033904 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Profile

Streamr DATAcoin’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Radar Relay, Mercatox, DragonEX, HitBTC, IDEX, Coinone, Bancor Network, Gate.io, BitForex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr DATAcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr DATAcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.