Street Financial S.A. Bay Sells 1,662,616 Shares of XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) Stock

XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) major shareholder Street Financial S.A. Bay sold 1,662,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $10,607,490.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,337,384 shares in the company, valued at $21,292,509.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:XBIT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.05. 22,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,123. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average of $14.18. XBiotech Inc has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $408.85 million, a P/E ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.13.

XBIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised XBiotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised XBiotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on XBiotech from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in XBiotech by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 15,547 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in XBiotech by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after buying an additional 32,547 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in XBiotech by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in XBiotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in XBiotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

