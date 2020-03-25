StrongHands (SHND) Achieves Market Cap of $317,874.30

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Crex24, BiteBTC and Graviex. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded up 73.7% against the US dollar. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $317,874.30 and $202.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 96.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,768,391,109 coins and its circulating supply is 16,355,196,755 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Graviex, Coindeal, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

