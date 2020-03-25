Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Cut to $162.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $247.00 to $162.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.85% from the stock’s current price.

SYK has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.81.

Shares of SYK traded up $9.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $153.05. 3,657,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,428. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.62. Stryker has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $226.30. The company has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $604,447,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $91,009,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $69,856,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $60,285,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $59,522,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

