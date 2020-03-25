Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 75.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,745,879 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,905,697 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp worth $49,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.91. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 6.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.08%.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

