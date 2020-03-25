Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.09.

SUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Summit Materials by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

SUM stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.60. The company had a trading volume of 102,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,732. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $960.88 million, a P/E ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.97.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. Summit Materials had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $556.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

