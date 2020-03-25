Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 89.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SUM. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Summit Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.69.

SUM stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $25.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.88 million, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 2.05.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $556.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.40 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 244,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 57,876 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Summit Materials by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942,078 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $49,322,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in Summit Materials by 10,538.2% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,592 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Summit Materials by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,599,000 after purchasing an additional 42,647 shares during the period.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

