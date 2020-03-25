Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Buy”

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SUM. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Summit Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.69.

NYSE:SUM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.64. 199,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,732. The company has a market capitalization of $960.88 million, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 2.05. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.97.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $556.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.40 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. FMR LLC lifted its position in Summit Materials by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after buying an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Summit Materials by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 19,123 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 19,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

