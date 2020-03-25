Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Shore Capital

Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) was upgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sumo Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sumo Group in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 178.80 ($2.35).

Get Sumo Group alerts:

Shares of LON:SUMO opened at GBX 149.56 ($1.97) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 172.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 167.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Sumo Group has a one year low of GBX 125.50 ($1.65) and a one year high of GBX 205 ($2.70). The company has a market cap of $208.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.48.

In other news, insider Carl Cavers sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.57), for a total transaction of £975,000 ($1,282,557.22).

About Sumo Group

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides video games in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, and film. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.